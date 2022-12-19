Herman Daly, the University of Maryland economist who died Oct. 28, argued better than anyone for the death of growth, articulating in more than a dozen books over half a century how we will never solve our environmental crises unless we comprehend our economic crisis.
Environmentalism, for all of its achievements, is still mostly slapping bandages on the systemic wreckage caused by conventional economic wisdom: that human economies, and the human population needed to support them, can and must constantly expand on a finite planet.
To Herman, the “grow or die” ethic of mainstream economics was as foolish as a nutritionist saying your only options were gluttony or starvation. Just as eating wisely and well is the right answer for the body, a nongrowing, steady-state economy is the key to a sustainable future for ecosystems, from the Chesapeake Bay to planet Earth.
Herman was a giant in expanding and popularizing the discipline of “ecological economics” — economics in which nature mattered, in which human enterprise was seen as limited by the finite resources of
the planet.
Herman became my friend and mentor after I’d read For the Common Good, a book he co-authored in 1988 with the theologian John B. Cobb Jr. It showed me that real human prosperity, including community and equality, would require confronting our allegiance to the notion of growth without limits.
In a better world, Herman would have won a Nobel Prize in Economics. (He received a Right Livelihood prize, considered an “alternative” Nobel.) At the University of Maryland, he wasn’t even on the economics faculty. Ever confronting growth economics, he once compared it to “poking a hornet’s nest with a short stick.”
His international stature not with-standing, Herman always had time to chat, on occasion inviting my lowly undergrads from Salisbury University into his sunny living room for coffee and conversation.
The talk would range from free markets and capitalism, which Herman mostly liked, to the implications for growth found in the Second Law of Thermodynamics, or the importance of caring for Creation (Herman, a devout Methodist, always capitalized Creation).
He’d say how in his lifetime, population had quadrupled to nearly 8 billion, with an even bigger increase in the size of the economy, but that conventional growth economics was still tied to earlier times, when the world was relatively “empty” of humans and their technologies.
For most of human history, it was fishermen and fishing gear that limited the fish catch, loggers and handsaws that limited timber harvest — but “now it’s fish and trees that are the limits.”
Similarly gone from empty to full, he’d say, are nature’s “sinks” for pollution, the oceans now heating from too much carbon dioxide, the Chesapeake curdled with seven times the nitrogen it used to have. “And still our answer to this is continued growth … an economic system that has no way to set appropriate scale, to say ‘enough.’”
It is a system, he’d add, whose handmaiden is technology — with this or that tech “solution” to environmental harm just on the horizon — letting us divorce growth from its impacts. If that sounds fanciful, it is.
A steady-state economy wouldn’t try to directly ban growth, he’d explain. Rather, growth would simply no longer to be the primary directive of government; it would no longer be the lens through which everything from new art museums to new nature trails are judged.
Innovation and technological progress would be encouraged more than ever because the new economy could no longer count on the brute force of growth to deliver the goods. We’d put a huge premium on efficiency and renewable resources.
Many things could still grow, from health care and education to social safety nets and more healthful food. It would be a much less impressive economy that focused on quality, not quantity.
Herman’s economic vision included a more ethical distribution of resources among people. Believing economic growth is the best way to solve poverty, he’d say, “means never having to share … just keep on growing.”
Some of the biggest fuel for our burgeoning growth in recent years, Herman said, was a massive expansion of debt — from credit cards for all to the dramatic lowering of how much cash banks must have on hand to make loans.
His envisioned steady state would feature a greatly reduced role for banking, in general, and limit indebtedness as a way of limiting consumption.
Personally, he was “a CD kind of guy,” he laughed, when I asked him whether he’d used his economics insights to get wealthy. (Certificates of deposit are safe and pay modest interest.) “It’s important to have enough, but more than enough is not very important.”
Believing in capitalism as he did, he’d say that the steady-staters weren’t calling for a revolution. But he also wrote this: “The changes that are now needed are at a level that stirs religious passions … the debate will be a religious one whether that is made explicit or not.”
What he meant, he said, is that the shift away from one species expanding forever to the detriment of all others would require a change in the way we see ourselves.
“The modern view is that we create [and] the world is raw material; but fundamentally we’re creatures. We can alter, we can be creative, but we’re part of a larger Earth system that we’re not so free to dominate as our current economic system might lead us to think.”
I hope people read Herman Daly’s books, as well as a new biography by Peter A. Victor, Herman Daly’s Economics for a Full World. Or visit the fascinating website of the Center for Advancement of a Steady State Economy, an organization begun years ago with the support of Herman and other luminaries like Jane Goodall, E. O. Wilson, David Suzuki and others.
Tom Horton has written about the Chesapeake Bay for more than 40 years, including eight books. He lives in Salisbury, where he is also a professor of Environmental Studies at Salisbury University.
