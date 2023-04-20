Springtime forests explode with color. As they begin to green out, trees and shrubs take on a lime glow. Early blooming flowers like trout lily, Virginia bluebell, Jack-in the-pulpit, spring beauty, bloodroot and a variety of violets poke up through the leaf litter.
In the animal world, nothing compares to exquisitely colored wood ducks. Among the most beautiful ducks in North America (the male in particular, which is common with birds), wood ducks were nearly wiped out more than a century ago by unregulated hunting. Now, they are common once more in the eastern U.S.
The wood duck’s beauty is reflected in its scientific name, Aix sponsa. It comes from the Greek word aiks, for water bird, and the Latin word sponsa, for betrothed — the suggestion being that it looks like it’s dressed for a wedding.
Both the males (drakes) and females (hens) have crested heads ending in hood-shaped manes. The drake’s head is iridescent green, blue, purple, black and white. Its eyes and eyelids are red, and throat and breast are brown, with lighter brown on its sides and belly.
Although its colors are duller, the hen is still striking. Its head and neck are gray and body is brown. It has a smaller mane than the drake and sports a white tear-drop-shaped patch around the eyes.
The call of the male wood duck is a delicate squeak, while the female’s is much harsher. Her alarm call is a loud “weeek.”
True to their common name, wood ducks thrive in forests near ponds, streams and rivers, and in wooded swamps. They nest in tree cavities. Acorns are one of their favorite foods.
Courtship and bonding begin in autumn and continue into spring. Nesting begins between mid-January, in the deep South, and early April in the northern part of its range. Older growth timber provides some of the best nesting cavities.
The hen builds her nest, lined with down and wood chips, in a tree cavity, usually 30 feet or more above the ground or water. Wood ducks often reuse the same nest year after year. Some nest twice in a single year — making them the only North American waterfowl known to double brood.
Ducklings are born precocial, meaning they are mobile, downy and can find their own food. Young remain in the nest only 24 hours after hatching. The hen calls them out of the tree cavity from the water or ground below. Using their sharp clawed feet, the nestlings climb out and leap down, landing near their mother waiting below. The young never return to the nest. They are able to fly 56 to 70 days after hatching.
Eggs are preyed upon by raccoons, opossums, some snakes and birds. Flightless ducklings are also preyed upon by snapping turtles, mink, large fish and snakes.
In the past, unregulated hunting was a huge threat to wood ducks. Large roosts of migrating wood ducks made them easy targets for market hunters providing game to grocers, restaurants and hotels. This and the loss of their habitat from poor forestry practices and clearing for development almost caused the wood duck’s extinction in the early 1900s.
In 1918, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act was passed, protecting all migratory waterfowl from market hunting. Soon after, the United States and Canada banned all hunting of wood ducks. To address the loss of natural tree cavities for nesting, state game agencies, hunting groups and conservation organizations installed nest boxes that wood ducks would readily use.
By 1942, hunters in the Atlantic Flyway were once again allowed to hunt wood ducks, according to specific state season and limits.
Conservative bag limits, artificial nesting sites and the restoration of forests along rivers have greatly aided wood duck populations. Today, this lovely bird is a common sight in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
The wood duck’s remarkable comeback also benefits us! Forests provide homes for other wildlife and improve water quality by capturing sediment and nutrients coming off the land. They capture carbon, helping to fight the effect of climate change. Sustainable forests also provide wood and paper products important to many local economies. And they provide opportunities for recreational activities including hiking, camping, hunting, birding and fishing.
If you live near a freshwater river, stream, pond or wetland, consider installing a wood duck nesting box. Find design guidelines and instructions at these websites:
- Maryland Department of Natural Resources wood duck initiative
- Ducks Unlimited (Find several options there by searching for “wood duck box”)
- Audubon
You can also buy nesting boxes online, ready-made or DIY kits.
