Father’s Day: A day when children take a moment to appreciate their fathers and thank them for helping to support the family, give advice and teach life lessons. For a majority of local wildlife, feeding offspring, protecting them and teaching them survival skills falls mostly to the mother. There are some wildlife dads, though, that do their part to create a home, feed the family and help raise the young.
Gray fox
Although typically monogamous with lifetime mates, gray foxes are solitary animals, only socializing during mating season. About two months after mating, the female gives birth to a litter of pups — born blind, covered in fur and weighing about 3 ounces each. Both parents care for the offspring. Males typically provide most of the food and teach pups hunting skills. At 3– to 6 weeks of age, the pups are weaned and ready to hunt on their own, though they do not leave their parents until they are about 10 months old.
Owls
Great horned owl dads, as well as male eastern screech owls and barred owls, feed their mates while she warms the eggs. When eggs hatch, these dads not only feed chicks but continue to bring food to their mates.
Ospreys
Ospreys usually mate for life and typically use the same nest site year after year. Spring courtship marks the beginning of a five-month period when the pair will work together to feed and raise their young. By the end of August, both young and adult ospreys begin their southern migration from the Chesapeake Bay area to wintering grounds in the Caribbean, Central America and South America.
Turkey vultures
Turkey vulture pairs are monogamous, and both parents incubate the eggs, as well as feed and care for the young. Young are born with a coat of down and eyes open but must be fed regurgitated food by their parents. If the nest is disturbed, parents will protect it by violently vomiting on the offender.
Brown pelicans
Brown pelicans are social and gregarious, with juveniles and adults congregating in large flocks for much of the year. They nest in colonies mostly on small coastal islands that provide protection from predators. Newly hatched pelicans are blind, featherless and completely dependent upon their parents. The very young are fed with great care; adults swallow fish and later disgorge the broken-up meat into the chicks’ extended throats. Later, after the chicks have grown a bit, the adults will put an entire fish into their mouth. Finally there’s a buffet stage, when the parent birds merely place food on the edge of the nest for the young to retrieve.
Least terns
Least terns breed in colonies of up to 200 birds. Nests are scraped in sand and may be lined with shell, gravel or other debris. Both sexes build nests and incubate and care for young. Chicks leave the nest a few days after hatching, but adults continue to care for them, leading them to shelter in nearby grasses and bringing them food. Chicks fledge in approximately 20 days but can stay with adults for up to three months.
Oyster toadfish
If you’ve never seen an oyster toadfish, I can only say they are aptly named. A round, flat head and large gaping mouth gives it a monstrous pollywog look. Scaleless, slimy skin and bulging eyes complete the homely appearance. When ready to spawn, the male toadfish searches for and secures a nest, a semi-enclosed area of debris on the Chesapeake Bay bottom. He then uses his bladder to send out a low plaintive call to attract a female. The female will deposit eggs on the nest and swim away. The male fertilizes the eggs and then protects and nurtures the offspring for weeks.
Freshwater fish
The males of many species of freshwater fish take on a large role in the survival of their fry. Male largemouth bass, bluegills and pumpkinseeds build shallow nests in sand or gravel for females, which deposit the eggs and then leave. After fertilizing the eggs, the dads guard them from other fish and predatory insects.
Lined seahorse
If there were a “best dad” award for Chesapeake Bay wildlife, it would go to the lined seahorse. After an elaborate courtship, the female lays 200–300 eggs in the pouch of the male, which then fertilizes them. The male provides oxygen and transfers nutrients to the developing embryos through a network of capillaries in his pouch. The young remain there for about two to three weeks, depending on water temperature. When the time comes, the pregnant dad convulses and expels the contents of the pouch, releasing a swarm of tiny offspring into the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.