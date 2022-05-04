As spring returns to North America, so do the birds — heading for their spring and summer breeding grounds in the U.S., Canada and the Arctic, where they will feed on a new generation of worms, spiders and insects.
Birds are bona fide nomads in the animal world, ceaselessly traveling with the change of seasons.
Most long-distance migratory songbirds and shorebirds migrate at night when the air is cooler and calmer, and predators are few. They evolved to make the journey using natural light from stars and the moon to navigate.
Artificial nighttime light is increasing globally by at least 2% per year, according to a 2021 article in the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Living Bird magazine. It is known to adversely affect many bird species by interfering with their navigation, causing them to fly off course toward brightly lit urban areas.
Birds disoriented by lights are not only more likely to be killed by flying into buildings but also are known to circle lighted structures for long periods of time. That can have fatal consequences by depleting the energy reserves they need to reach breeding grounds, often thousands of miles away.
Many cities, the most concentrated sources of artificial light, are located directly in migratory flyways. But large, lighted commercial buildings are not the only problem. Birds are also attracted to light from porches, landscaping and windows.
Fortunately, many communities are taking action to reduce these impacts. Light minimization is especially important during peak bird migration periods (early April through late May and mid-August through early November). It’s also critical during inclement weather, which increases the risk of collision by reducing visibility, distorting light or forcing birds to fly at lower altitudes.
There are more than two dozen “lights out” programs in which businesses and homeowners reduce nonessential lighting in cities around the country.
Lights Out Baltimore encourages businesses and residents to turn off nonessential lights. The organization’s volunteers also rescue and recover birds that have collided with buildings in the city. They take injured birds — and bats — to the Phoenix Wildlife Center in Baltimore County for rehabilitation. The dead ones (which, sadly, far outnumber the injured) are donated to the Smithsonian Natural History Museum and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine for research.
“Since 2008, over 5,000 birds have been found, with 1,500 birds and 92 bats rescued,” said Lindsay Jacks, executive director of Lights Out Baltimore. “Our ultimate goal is to encourage business owners and residents to turn off [nonessential] lighting during migration months to save money, save energy and most importantly, save birds.”
New York City late last year passed a law requiring city-owned and city-occupied buildings to turn off nonessential outdoor lighting between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Aug. 15 to Nov. 1, and from April 1 to May 31 — peak migration periods for the New York area.
Lights out programs always need help and volunteers. Plus, there are many simple steps we can all take around our homes and workplaces to reduce the threat of artificial lights to migratory birds.
Turn off lights when they’re not in use, especially during peak migration periods and on rainy or foggy nights. Better yet, install motion sensors on lights that would be visible to birds, indoors and out, so that the lights turn off when you don’t need them.
Use window shades to minimize light “spills,” and use light shields on outside fixtures to keep light from shining into the sky.
In public or commercial buildings, unneeded lights should be doused at night. If it’s not your call to make (and it often isn’t), don’t be shy about asking the building manager to make it a policy or use timers to turn off specific lights: floodlights that face the sky, rooftop lights illuminating the landscape, architectural lighting, upper-story interior lighting, and lobby or atrium lighting. Or recommend motion sensors that activate lights only when people are present.
Reducing light use doesn’t just help birds. It also saves money, reduces energy use and pollution and brings the added benefit of seeing starrier skies. Cities, parks and communities recognized as International Dark Sky Places are becoming tourist attractions, bringing benefits to local economies.
There are also daytime hazards to birds that you have some control over — chiefly ways to reduce the collision dangers of large windows, which can be deadly to birds that either don’t see the glass at all or see a reflection of what appears to be more open air. This is a year-round hazard that kills nonmigrating birds by the millions. Window decals and strips of tape can make a big difference.
To explore this subject and find simple, inexpensive ways to make your windows less bird-deadly, go to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s website, fws.gov, and search for “threats to birds.”
So, when you are thinking about bird migration, or relaxing in your home at night, remember — sometimes it’s a bright idea to dim the lights. And the more we help birds at night, the more they will be around for us to see in the daytime.
