As a child, I loved the magical lights of summer nights. Although the annual Perseid meteor shower provides sky watchers with a wonderful show, the light display that attracted me was closer to the ground: fireflies.
I didn’t understand how these tiny insects — which are in fact beetles, not flies — were able to use their bodies to create light. But that didn’t matter. Seeing those tiny lights flashing on and off in the neighborhood was enough for me, and it meant summer was in full swing.
Bioluminescence is the process fireflies and other organisms use produce light. It’s a chemical reaction involving oxygen, a light-emitting compound known as luciferin and an activating enzyme called luciferase. When the three combine, the result is a pulse of light — in this case in the insect’s abdomen.
During June and July, after spending most of the year underground, fireflies emerge to attract a mate. Their lights flash in a specific pattern or code. There are more than 2,000 species of fireflies, with 170 or more in North America, according to the nonprofit organization Firefly Conservation & Research, aka Firefly.org. Each species has its own light code. For most species, the males fly while flashing their code. Females, usually on the ground, will flash the same code back. The male then joins the female on the ground, where they mate.
The most prevalent species in the eastern U.S., according to Firefly.org, is Photinus pyralis, the common eastern firefly. But multiple species are known to share habitats, so the light show in your backyard might be a collaborative affair.
Fireflies are critical to a healthy ecosystem for their roles as both predator and prey. As larvae, fireflies are carnivorous, eating a variety of invertebrates, including significantly larger ones like snails, slugs and earthworms, which they disable by injecting an immobilizing venom. Some species of slugs and snails are harmful to the roots of plants, so fireflies are beneficial to small gardens and large farms.
The diet of adult fireflies depends on the species. The scientific consensus seems to be that, in most species, the adults do not eat at all. That stage of life has the sole purpose of mating and producing eggs and is comparatively very brief — a matter of three to four weeks, compared to the larval stage of one or two years. Nevertheless, the adults of some species eat nectar and pollen. Others are carnivorous, eating mostly other fireflies.
Cannibalism aside, the insect has limited appeal as prey. Most firefly species have chemicals in their bodies that make them toxic or unappetizing to many animals, such as birds, toads and lizards. Still, some spiders and non-firefly insects do prey on them.
In the past, fireflies played an important role in medical research. Researchers have used luciferase to view interactions within cells, leading to advances in detecting blood clots and understanding HIV transmission and diseases like Parkinson’s. It was also used to tag cancer cells and reveal contamination in milk and foods by lighting up certain microbes. Fireflies were once collected for their luciferase until a synthetic version created in the 1980s eliminated the need to harvest them.
Because of their bioluminescent flashing, fireflies are aesthetically pleasing and one of the first wildlife species that many children recognize and interact with. They do not sting or bite (at least not us) and pose no threat to crops or gardens. Fireflies live in a variety of habitats, including lawns, damp meadows, irrigated fields, marshes and woodlands. By conserving or restoring habitats that support fireflies, we help support other wildlife, too, making the firefly an important flagship species.
Despite their benefits to people and other wildlife, there is evidence that many firefly species are declining, likely from a combination of habitat loss, light pollution, pesticides, introduced and invasive species and climate change. But there are ways for each of us to help conserve fireflies.
Fireflies need just a few basics to survive: food, shelter, moisture, darkness and protection from pesticides. If you have even a small yard, you can easily provide such things. Here are some tips:
- Don’t get rid of snails, slugs and worms. Fireflies need these as a food source.
- Provide a clean source of water and native vegetation of varying heights, from grasses and flowering plants to shrubs and trees.
- Leave some leaves and rotting wood on the ground. These provide protection for larvae.
- Avoid or minimize tilling and other ground-disturbing activities. Any given cubic foot of soil could contain hundreds of firefly larvae.
- Reduce or eliminate your use of pesticides. Fireflies are not harmful to gardens. In fact, they can be beneficial by eating underground root feeders like grubs.
- Turn off unnecessary outdoor lights. Fireflies are active at dusk and night. Light pollution makes it harder for them to signal and find each other to mate.
- Consider joining a community science program like iNaturalist or Firefly Watch to help scientists monitor firefly populations.
