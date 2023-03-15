Whether coming in like a lion or a lamb, spring lures us outdoors to spruce up yards with new plantings. Winter can take a heavy toll on “landscaped” areas. Shrubs and small trees may have lost branches to ice and heavy wet snow. The melting snow and rain may have washed away soil in some areas.
But when considering what plants to include in your landscape, rule number one should be: Avoid nonnatives. Able to silently creep over vast expanses of land, these aggressive plants can wreak havoc, taking over your yard and the local environment. Instead, consider native plant species.
Plants native to North America are those that occurred prior to European settlement. A nonnative plant is one that has been moved by human activity — sometimes intentional, sometimes not — from its native range to a new environment. Many nonnative plants are valuable for agriculture, forestry and horticulture, and pose little environmental risk, though they may not provide the food and shelter that our wildlife needs.
The terms can be tricky here. Native plants are sometimes described as “invasive" — but only in the most literal sense, meaning that they are more aggressive than others in spreading or establishing themselves in new areas.
Ordinarily, though, when we talk about invasives, we mean plants that spread readily and outcompete other plants because they are not native and for a variety of reasons can outcompete and displace natives.
And that’s the definition I’m working with here: By invasives, I mean nonnatives that cause or are likely to cause economic or environmental harm.
Because invasive plants have been introduced into an environment in which they did not evolve, there are no natural predators, parasites or other controls to them in check. The damage can be significant. By outcompeting native species for light, water and nutrients, invasives can eliminate entire natural plant communities. They change the composition of the landscape. The ecological balance of plants, animals, soil and water achieved over many thousands of years can also be damaged.
As native plants are displaced, animal populations that rely on those plants for food and shelter also decline. When invasive plants take over wetlands, forests or meadows, we lose native plants and the habitats that local wildlife need.
According to the Invasive Plant Atlas of the United States, there are almost 1,600 invasive plant species in throughout the U.S. In the Mid-Atlantic region, there are more than 600 invasive plant species, according to the Mid-Atlantic Invaders Tool.
Annually in the U.S., the impacts of invasive plants and animals cost an estimated $120 billion, according to a 2005 study published in the journal Ecological Economics. This figure, likely higher by now, includes reduced productivity and sales from agricultural and forestry; impaired use of waterways and land; harm to the heath of people and animals; lower property values; and the costs of preventing, controlling, monitoring and regulating invasives. Nearly a third of that $120 billion is attributable to invasive plants.
So be careful when choosing plants. You could unknowingly introduce a harmful invader. Become familiar with invasive plant species in your area. Ask for native alternatives at nurseries. If you discover an invasives species in your yard or garden, remove and replace it with a native one.
Here are few troublesome plants to avoid and some suggested alternatives.
Purple loosestrife (Lythrum salicaria). Native alternatives: blazing star (Liatris spicata), cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis), obedient plant (Physostegia virginiana)
English ivy (Hedera helix). Native alternatives: Virginia creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia), American alumroot (Heuchera americana), golden ragwort (Packera aurea)
Winged burning bush (Euonymous alata). Native alternatives: red chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia), Virginia sweetspire (Itea virginica), highbush blueberry (Vaccinium corymbosum)
Bradford pear (Pyrus calleryana ‘Bradford’). Native alternatives: redbud (Cercis canadensis), serviceberry (Amelanchier canadensis), southern arrowwood (Viburnum dentatum)
For more information about common invasive plants and native plant options, check out these resources:
- Plant Invaders of Mid-Atlantic Areas
- Mid-Atlantic Invaders Tool or contact your state Cooperative Extension Service office
- Chesapeake Native Plant Center or contact your state’s native plant society
