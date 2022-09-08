Barnacles — these cone-shaped shelled animals attached to pilings, boats, bulkheads and driftwood — have fooled many of us into believing they are mollusks. They do indeed look like mollusks (oysters, clams, snails, etc.), being soft-bodied animals enclosed in a hard calcareous shell and apparently legless.
But the barnacle, with four species found in the Bay, is a crustacean — which is to say it is more closely related to the crab or shrimp. Crustaceans are characterized by a hard exoskeleton and jointed legs. Hidden by its external shell, a barnacle has been described as a shrimp-like animal in a limestone house.
According to the Chesapeake Bay Program, the barnacle species found in the Bay are the bay barnacle (Amphibalanus improvisus), white barnacle (A. subalbidus), ivory barnacle (A. eburneus) and little gray barnacle (Chthamalus fragilis).
The animal’s shell is made from six overlapping plates with an opening at the top covered by two hard flaps. When submerged in water, the two flaps, acting as doors, open up. The barnacle unfolds a fan of feathery, yet jointed, legs, which it uses to sweep tiny food particles into its “shell.”
Barnacles are hermaphroditic, each possessing both male and female organs. To reproduce, however, a barnacle's eggs must be fertilized by another barnacle. This is accomplished by a sperm tube that protrudes from one barnacle into a neighboring one.
Fertilized eggs are nurtured in the barnacle until they hatch into tiny larvae and are released into the water during May and June. The water is thick with thousands of larvae — a favorite food for many young fish. They are consumed in such large numbers that few of the larvae develop into adults.
The larvae pass through two stages. The first stage, the nauplii, is a triangular form that exists for a few days before molting into the cypris, which looks like a tiny transparent seed. The cypris larvae swim about for a few days searching for a suitable place to attach — often a surface occupied by barnacles of their own species, likely guided by a chemical attractant released by the established adults. The cypris attaches at its head by cement secreted by its antennal glands. After its attachment, the animal begins to produce the calcareous plates that will encase it.
As the barnacle grows, so too will its shell, composed of calcium carbonate. The shell is enlarged by adding calcium carbonate along the edges of each plate, increasing the space inside. Like other crustaceans, the animal itself has an exoskeleton, which it repeatedly sheds as it grows.
Barnacles adhere to piers, boats, plants, rocks and shells in the intertidal zone. This is an area that is submerged by tides and then exposed to air as the water recedes. When the barnacle is exposed to the air during low tide, the two flaps at the top of its shell will shut tightly. This keeps the animal inside moist until the tide rises again.
Barnacles, though well protected by their shells, are nevertheless susceptible to dryness, extreme cold and harsh winds. And many animals feed on barnacles, including sponges, bryozoans and worms, especially the little oyster flatworm.
Of course, anyone who owns a boat curses these tiny creatures and the tedious and difficult task of removing them. But barnacles are a unique and necessary part of the Chesapeake Bay food chain, removing particles from water and providing food to other animals.
Barnacles … yeah, we’re stuck with them!
