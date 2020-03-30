When Mike Sands moved to Rappahannock County, VA, to take over a family farm, he decided to raise the animals he knew best — sheep — despite their reputation for being a little difficult to manage.

A previous career in agricultural research with a specialty in small grazing animals had often taken him overseas, where raising lambs and goats for meat is more common. That experience taught Sands that he could turn a few dozen sheep into a budding business more quickly and with less upfront funding than he could by starting with cows, which he later added.

He’s not the only one testing the multi-species waters.

Though cattle are still king among livestock operations in the United States, more farmers are adding smaller animals to the mix to make the most of their pastures. When grazed together or consecutively, sheep and cows tend to eat different parts of the grass and reduce the number of parasites that could infect the other species. If well managed, often through rotational grazing, they can also help farmers make more money off the same amount of land.

“The focus now is on land management,” said Sands, who previously worked for a decade as managing director at the organic farming-focused Rodale Institute in Pennsylvania. “People used to be cattle people, sheep people, hog people. Now, you’ll find people with more than one iron in the fire who say, ‘I’m a grass farmer.’”

Michael Heller, manager of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Clagett Farm in Upper Marlboro, MD, said the emerging trend follows the growth of grazing operations in general in the Bay watershed. The more farmers embrace the use of animals to improve soil health and water quality, the more they’re willing to try new approaches.

“There’s greater interest in grazing than I’ve seen in the 35 years that I’ve been in the grazing community,” Heller said. “This year, we’ll probably have a dozen farm field days on grazing, whereas, five years ago, there were a couple.”

Heller said he added sheep to his cattle-grazing operation a few years ago because customers kept asking about grass-fed lamb.

“I resisted for a long time, because a lot of people who used to raise sheep got out of it and said, ‘Oh, sheep are terrible. They do nothing but die,’” he said, noting the parasites that can plague flocks. “Sheep do take a little more work, but I’ve come to really enjoy them.”

For beginning farmers, it can also cost far less to enter the field with sheep than with cattle. The smaller animals not only cost less but also have multiple births, making it possible to double the size of a flock in a couple of years. Sands said that allows new farmers who may be struggling with startup costs to get to a commercial scale more rapidly without a lot of debt.

Heller echoed the remarks of Sands and other farmers who manage grazers: Sheep and lambs, when added to a cattle or other livestock operation, can bring extra income into the farm without requiring additional acreage. Generally, they say, an operation can add one ewe for every cow without needing more land because of the complementary way in which the animals graze.

Cows tend to eat taller grasses while sheep prefer shorter forbs like the aptly nicknamed lamb’s quarters. Together, they can take better advantage of the pasture while adding their own fertilizer to the soil to promote regrowth.

The technique also allows farmers to harness the soil and water quality benefits of keeping the land in perennial pasture. Because managed grazing also reduces the amount of sediment and nutrients washing into streams, the state-federal Chesapeake Bay Program recognizes it as a practice worth adopting.

Farmers say that grazing a mixture of animals together can also help curb the number of parasites impacting each species. If a cow eats a parasite that only impacts a sheep, the parasite will die in the process, and vice versa. Rotating the animals through fields at a regular clip can also help cut back the number of parasites that flourish overall.

Sands said multi-species grazing and faster rotations are better ways to manage parasites such as the Barber’s pole worm, which can devastate a flock of sheep and has developed some resistance to medication.

Bill Bryan shared many of the same insights at a recent farming conference, reflecting on an experiment he conducted as a researcher at West Virginia University in the early 2000s. At the time, managing spring-born lambs organically — without the help of parasite medicines — was uncommon.

“ Some of my sheep friends in West Virginia said that, in three years, they’d all be dead,” Bryan said. “But, even with the animals on grass 365 days a year, our method was successful. They didn’t die.”

Bryan attributed his success to quick rotations that, during peak parasite times, moved sheep and lambs through the fields faster than the six-day period it took a parasite to fully form.

“Grazing management is such a glorious, everyday decision-making process that mostly deals with your head, with animals and the soils,” he said. “There’s not much technology besides electric fencing.”

A farmer who’s used to managing other livestock would have to make adjustments to begin grazing sheep or goats. On the downside, the smaller animals require fencing with more strands, which can be more expensive.

But sheep and goats require less drinking water than cows, especially at the peak of summer. That means smaller operations can sometimes use buckets in lieu of expensive watering systems.

Also — and here’s the kicker for water quality — sheep don’t like to stand in water. They don’t even like to be near moving water, such as a stream running through the farm, operators say.

Unlike cows, which must be fenced away from streams to prevent them from cooling off and defecating directly into them, a stubborn sheep can hardly be forced across a water crossing, let alone be found standing in it.

“I don’t encourage my cows to stand in the streams either, but that’s a big behavioral difference,” said Heller, who installed stream fencing long before adding sheep to the operation.

As an illustration of sheep’s distaste for crossing water, farmers often mention Mike Peterson, who used to run a multi-species operation in Rappahannock County before moving to run a sustainable farm in New York. Peterson sometimes grazed his animals as a “flerd” — a flock of sheep with a herd of cattle — in a rotation pattern that meant crossing the Rappahannock River where a permanent crossing had been built. The cows went right across; the sheep refused.

But, Sands said, most farmers raising sheep in pasture-based rotations are already concerned about protecting water quality as part of a more holistic approach.

“If you’re getting into livestock now, you’re in a different culture,” Sands said. “The whole issue of keeping animals out of streams and fencing is not a cost issue, it’s a culture issue.”

Some research indicates that more farmers are considering sheep as lamb meat grows in popularity in the United States — especially around religious holidays in the spring.

The American Sheep Industry Association reported in 2019 that sheep inventory had seen a second consecutive year of expansion in the United States in 2016, the most recent year recorded by the National Agricultural Statistical Service. Of the growing regions, the mid-Atlantic region ranked second behind Texas for the highest rate of growth in sheep inventory at a 4% increase between 2014 and 2016.

For Sands, the main driver of his sheep and lamb production is local demand for the meat, which he sells directly to customers from a self-service retail site on the farm and at a local farmers market. For those at the market who don’t think they like lamb, Sands sways them by cooking up lamb sliders for sale with Middle Eastern spices, feta cheese and mint.

“We’ve been developing the market,” Sands said. “Now, I’ve got more demand for lamb than I can satisfy.”