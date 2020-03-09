For a generation, when Richmond residents said they were going “to the river,” they weren’t talking about the James River that bisects the heart of Virginia’s capital city, roaring over hulking rocks and under bridges. They were planning a drive to the Rappahannock or Potomac, rivers that through much of the ’60s and ’70s were less beset by pollution than their local waterway.

But, after decades of work and regulation to clean up “America’s Founding River,” the stigma has begun to fade. While still in need of continued work, the river is becoming prized for its recreational offerings and resources as much as for its history. (The explorer Capt. John Smith first wrote about these waters after traversing them as far as Richmond in the 1600s, encountering native communities that had thrived along the shoreline for thousands of years.)

In 2012, when Outside magazine named Richmond America’s best river town, it referenced residents’ relationships with the James. And, late last year, the James River received its biggest accolade yet: the top Riverprize from the International River Foundation at a gala in Australia.

Over the last 20 years, the award has recognized the Danube River in Eastern Europe, the Thames River in England and the Charles River in Boston. The foundation said its decision to honor the James was a nod to its transformation “from one of the most polluted in the country to one of the most improved.”

Bill Street, who received the Riverprize as CEO of the James River Association, agreed that the river he’s focused on for the last 15 years has come a long way. But there’s still work to be done to return it to full health — and to get local residents to fully embrace its charms.

Now, “when people say they’re going to the river, we want that to be the James River,” he said.

Disaster spurs action

The 348-mile-long James River is contained entirely in Virginia, winding from its headwaters in Botetourt County north of Roanoke through Lynchburg and then Richmond. The river seems in no hurry once it’s left the state capital, making lazy oxbow turns south of the city that were shortened by cut-throughs carved by Union soldiers. From there, the James balloons and constricts, like a snake swallowing its prey, as it curves past Charles City, Jamestown and Williamsburg before reaching Newport News, Hampton and Norfolk and spilling into the Chesapeake Bay.

Forty-five years ago, an environmental disaster made the James River nationally synonymous with pollution.

In 1975, investigators found that an insecticide called Kepone, which had given workers troubling symptoms such as tremors, had been discharged for nearly a decade into the James River. There, state officials found the ant-killing chemical, also known as chlordecone, had been accumulating in the river’s sediment and in fish tissue. Kepone was later classified as a likely carcinogen that persists in the environment for years.

The disaster, covered by Dan Rather in a 60 Minutes episode, became the local equivalent of the Cuyahoga River catching on fire in Ohio. It was a turning point for an industrial swath of the river where, as Rather said, pollution had become “a way of life” for many of the chemical companies located on its shores.

The entire tidal portion of the river — from Richmond to the Bay — was shut down to all fishing except catch-and-release.

Street, who grew up in Richmond and returned after a decade at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Annapolis office, said he didn’t know of any other river with the kinds of restrictions the James had at the time. The fishing ban that began in the mid-1970s lasted for 13 years, costing many their livelihoods and leaving a legacy that would be hard for the river to overcome.

But the national attention the Kepone disaster garnered also fueled budding environmental activism in Virginia and helped spur the passage of national legislation to regulate toxic chemicals.

“It truly was one of the most polluted rivers in the whole country,” Street said. “So, it’s an incredible story that, now, it’s home to one of the highest concentrations of bald eagles, some of the strongest sturgeon populations and that it means what it does to the communities. It’s pretty amazing.”

In 1976, one year after the Kepone investigation, a group of concerned citizens formed the James River Association. Kepone was one of many reasons they organized, but not the only one. Growing environmental concerns were birthing river groups across the country in the wake of the passage of the Clean Water Act in 1972, and local action helped point the James toward a cleaner future.

45 years of change

A James River advocate from the ’50s and ‘60s might have helped to pave the way for such legislation and the benefits it brought for the James.

Newton Ancarrow had a prominent boat-building business in Richmond, selling luxury speedboats to patrons such as the shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis. But test-driving fancy boats on a dirty river — chemicals in the water once reportedly stripped the paint off a boat’s hull — turned Ancarrow into one of the river’s early champions.

At the time, Richmond’s combined sewer and stormwater system routinely dumped billions of gallons of raw sewage into the river when heavy rains overwhelmed its treatment plant. To demonstrate his point that the river had become the city’s dumping grounds, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, Ancarrow once appeared before the city council with a jarful of the James that included a condom and a dead rat.